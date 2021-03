6:31 a.m. newscast

Wednesday's top stories:

• Oklahoma's Mike Hunter joined with 21 other state attorneys general to request clarification from the Biden administration on what he sees as a potentially "unconstitutional" stipulation in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package regarding state tax cuts.

• Tulsa Public Schools officials say they will benefit from the federal relief package and plan to use the funds for support programming and services to help students overcome pandemic-associated "learning loss."