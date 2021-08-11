Wednesday's News Update From KWGS

7:31 a.m. newscast

Wednesday's top stories:

• Gov. Kevin Stitt is standing firm on his stance that Oklahoma public schools should not be allowed to require masks as students return to the classroom amid a significant spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

• Several Texas school districts say they will defy that state's ban on school mask mandates.

• The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to consider possible litigation against the governor regarding the prohibition on mask requirements.