Wednesday's News Update From KWGS

By 1 hour ago

Wednesday's top stories:

• Gov. Kevin Stitt is standing firm on his stance that Oklahoma public schools should not be allowed to require masks as students return to the classroom amid a significant spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

• Several Texas school districts say they will defy that state's ban on school mask mandates.

• The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to consider possible litigation against the governor regarding the prohibition on mask requirements.

Oklahoma City Public Schools

With schools across Oklahoma beginning to welcome students back to the classroom amid a state- and region-wide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said Tuesday morning his position has not changed regarding a legal prohibition on public school districts from requiring masks.