7:31 a.m. newscast

Wednesday's top stories:

• The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to decide on a potential new mandatory mask ordinance for the city in response to soaring COVID-19 infection and hospitalization levels.

• With more and more Oklahoma COVID patients needing intensive care, hospitals are struggling to adequately staff the units.

• A Miami, Okla., man was arrested for an alleged assault on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.