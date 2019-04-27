The Weekend Weather Outlook

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by this afternoon across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas along a cold front that will move into the area and stall in the vicinity of the red river. The strongest storms will pose an isolated hail and wind threat late this afternoon and evening. The front will begin to move back north on Sunday, and additional storms are possible. The boundary will surge back south again Monday and will be the focus for daily thunderstorm chances through much of next week. An uptick in severe weather and heavy rain potential is likely Tuesday into Wednesday as a stronger storm system moves across the region. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall by mid week will also raise flooding concerns. Forecast rainfall amounts at this time suggests the potential for both flash flooding and main stem river flooding. The heavier rain amounts should begin to push southeast Of the area by late Thursday or early Friday.