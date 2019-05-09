West Nile Confirmed in Tulsa County

TULSA, OK - [May 9, 2019] – Tulsa Health Department officials confirmed that a sample of mosquitoes from a trap in Tulsa County has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). It is important for residents to remember to take precautions against WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses. At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Tulsa County this year.

The months of July through October are typically the highest risk months for exposure to WNV in Oklahoma, however THD proactively begins a mosquito surveillance program each May.

“Our mosquito surveillance program has implemented new testing guidelines and has adjusted the date of testing to possibly catch earlier positives such as this one,” said Scott Meador, vector control program coordinator. “In the past, we have had positives early in the season (May) and last season the first positive was in late June. THD is prepared to take action in the affected area as soon as weather conditions allow which includes informing the public so they can protect themselves. Finding a positive test this early is no indicator of how prevalent West Nile virus will be this season.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, which feeds on infected birds and then transmits the virus when biting humans, horses, and some other mammals. Symptoms of WNV include sudden onset of fever, headache, dizziness, and muscle weakness. Long-lasting complications can include difficulty concentrating, migraine headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb. If one or more of these symptoms develop, especially after suffering mosquito bites within the previous two weeks, a health care provider should be contacted. Persons over the age of 50 are at greatest risk of developing severe neurologic disease from WNV infection. Some of the neurological effects of WNV may be permanent.

“There have been human cases of West Nile virus disease in Tulsa County before, and we haven’t had any West Nile virus-related deaths in the last three seasons,” said Meador. “It’s so important to take steps to prevent mosquitos in your own yard and protect your family from mosquito-borne illnesses.”