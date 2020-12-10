What Covers Your Face, Brings Your News, and Plays Beethoven?

Public Radio Tulsa's face mask, that's what! And if you don't have one yet you're missing out, because these babies are beautiful, comfortable, well-made, AND support your favorite public radio station!

Our four-layer face masks are created by ChicoBag, a California maker of high-quality reusable bags (and now, masks). They include a pocket for a filter, adjustable ear loops with a removeable "ear-saver" hook, and a containment pouch with a carabiner.

On top of these fabulous features, our mask is a beauty, sporting the Public Radio Tulsa logo on one cheek, the NPR logo on the other, and a discreet all-over blue pattern over a black background.

The Public Radio Tulsa face mask is available as a thank-you gift for sustaining donations of $10/month or more, or a one-time donation of $120 or more, HERE. Want TWO masks? Just make a sustaining gift of only $15/month, or a one-time gift of $180 HERE!