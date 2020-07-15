What to Read When the World is on Fire

If the past few months have taught me anything, it’s that I really should have read more read more Science Fiction. Seriously, a few more dystopian novels would have prepared me a bit more for what is passing for normal today. Am I dreaming this or is there seriously a “bubble town” in Disney World where professional basketball players are living right now? School re-openings sound more like preparing for space travel. Most of us are banned from traveling to the EU, and even the Canadians are giving us a pleasant “no thanks.” Things feel really surreal, uncertain, and scary.

When the world is on fire, different readers look for different things in their next reads. Here are my suggestions for the variety of reasons you might be turning to books right now. (annotations from TCCL’s catalog)

For whatever reasons you’re reading these days—whether for escape, knowledge, or a sense of connection—I hope that you’ll continue finding the right book at just the right time. And, if you need a little inspiration for finding your next great read, the library is here to help.