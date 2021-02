Experts at OU Health are seeing a rise in children admitted with diabetes, and they hypothesize it could be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This started back in March with the COVID pandemic, and since then we've been following our numbers of diabetes and they have risen quite a bit," said pediatric endocrinologist and associate professor of pediatrics Dr. Jeanie Tryggestad. "We've seen that not only in our new onset patients, but those that are having new onset diabetes and being admitted into our ICUs."