"What's Missing from Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Overcome Chronic Illness"

Monday, March 8th.
  • Aired on Monday, March 8th.
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Saray Stancic. In 1995, she learned that she had multiple sclerosis. By 2003, she was walking regularly with a cane, had stopped nearly all unnecessary physical activity, and was on several medications. Flash forward to 2010, when she ran a marathon.... How'd she do this? It didn't happen overnight, of course, but -- through a series of dedicated lifestyle changes -- it did happen. Dr. Stancic is a lifestyle medicine physician based in New Jersey, and she's also the author of "What's Missing from Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Overcome Chronic Illness."  She tells us about this book, and about her own remarkable story, on this edition of our program.

John Henning Schumann

