Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Saray Stancic. In 1995, she learned that she had multiple sclerosis. By 2003, she was walking regularly with a cane, had stopped nearly all unnecessary physical activity, and was on several medications. Flash forward to 2010, when she ran a marathon.... How'd she do this? It didn't happen overnight, of course, but -- through a series of dedicated lifestyle changes -- it did happen. Dr. Stancic is a lifestyle medicine physician based in New Jersey, and she's also the author of "What's Missing from Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Overcome Chronic Illness." She tells us about this book, and about her own remarkable story, on this edition of our program.