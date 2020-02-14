Related Program: 
"When My Time Comes:" A Conversation with Diane Rehm

  • Aired Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
    Aired Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

For the past two years, veteran public radio host Diane Rehm has been exploring the circumstances surrounding death, and the rights of the dying to determine how and when their life should end. Haunted by the painful and prolonged death of her mother, then later her husband, the former host of the "Diane Rehm Show" has become an advocate for medical aid in death. Wanting to learn the legal and ethical boundaries, she has spoke with doctors, palliative care specialists, clergy, legal experts, the terminally ill and their caregivers and spouses, and hospice workers to hear their views about end-of-life decisions--and who should make them. These interviews have been a major component of her podcast, "On My Mind," and is now the subject of her new book, "When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who Are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End." 

"The Art of Dying Well: A Practical Guide to a Good End of Life"

By Feb 26, 2019

Our guest is the journalist Katy Butler, whose articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Best American Science Writing, and The Best American Essays. Her new book, which she tells us about, is "The Art of Dying Well." As noted by Dr. Lucy Kalanithi of the Stanford School of Medicine: "This is a book to devour, discuss, dog-ear, and then revisit as the years pass. Covering matters medical, practical, financial, and spiritual -- and, beautifully, their intersection -- Katy Butler gives wise counsel for the final decades of our 'wild and precious' lives.

Dr. William Hoy Addresses Death, Dying, Funerals, and Going "Beyond the Casserole"

By Aug 28, 2019

Our guest is Dr. William Hoy, who has studied funeral rites and rituals (as practiced worldwide) for three decades, examining how they're used to help mourners both make sense of death and deal with the major changes it brings to the lives of suvivors. Dr. Hoy teaches in the Medical Humanities Program in the College of Arts and Sciences at Baylor University. He'll be the first speaker (on September 3rd) in a three-speaker series of events happening soon at the OU-Tulsa Schusterman Learning Center.

B.J. Miller and "A Beginner's Guide to the End"

By Oct 21, 2019

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. B.J. Miller, whose TED Talk entitled "What Really Matters at The End of Life" has had more than 9 million views. He's also the co-author of a newly released book, "A Beginner's Guide to the End: Practical Advice for Living Life and Facing Death." Dr. Miller -- one of the nation's pre-eminent speakers on patient-centered care, palliative treatment, and end-of-life care -- tells us about his new book: how and why he created it, and what he hopes to accomplish with it. Please note that Dr.