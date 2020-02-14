"When My Time Comes:" A Conversation with Diane Rehm

For the past two years, veteran public radio host Diane Rehm has been exploring the circumstances surrounding death, and the rights of the dying to determine how and when their life should end. Haunted by the painful and prolonged death of her mother, then later her husband, the former host of the "Diane Rehm Show" has become an advocate for medical aid in death. Wanting to learn the legal and ethical boundaries, she has spoke with doctors, palliative care specialists, clergy, legal experts, the terminally ill and their caregivers and spouses, and hospice workers to hear their views about end-of-life decisions--and who should make them. These interviews have been a major component of her podcast, "On My Mind," and is now the subject of her new book, "When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who Are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End."

Interview with Diane Rehm.