"Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump"

  • Aired on Tuesday, October 8th.
All of Washington, DC -- indeed, all of American politics -- has been in a frenzy ever since a whistleblower's complaint came to light, only a couple of weeks ago, regarding President Trump's July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Information about this call prompted House Democrats to begin their impeachment inquiry of the President, and now a second whistleblower is apparently coming forward (as well as, possibly, a third). On ST today, we look back on the history of whistleblowers in America. Our guest is Prof. Allison Stanger, who teaches International Politics and Economics at Middlebury College, and who is also a New America Cybersecurity Fellow. Her new book, just out, is "Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump."

Federal Government
Spies and Espionage
The CIA
FBI
American Politics
Democratic Governments
U.S. Constitution
American Presidents
President Donald Trump
Data Studies and Information Technology
American History
Political Scandals

