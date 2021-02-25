White House Approves Additional Federal Aid Request For Oklahoma Winter Storm Recovery

By 22 seconds ago
  • President Joe Biden speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about disaster relief on Feb. 18.
    President Joe Biden speaks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about disaster relief on Feb. 18.
    The White House

President Joe Biden late Wednesday approved Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's second request for federal aid to help address damages caused by this month's winter weather emergency.

"The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner," the White House said in a Thursday morning release.

 "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

In a Wednesday evening release, Stitt's office said Biden's "latest declaration delivers FEMA Public Assistance to municipalities, counties, and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with responding to the winter storm."

"Governor Stitt noted the state will request additional counties be added to the declaration and asked Oklahomans to continue reporting their winter storm-related damages online at damage.ok.gov if their county has not yet been approved," the governor's office's release concludes.

Tags: 
Winter weather

Related Content

Oklahoma Seeks 2nd Emergency Declaration Due To Winter Storm

By Feb 24, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday he is seeking a second federal emergency disaster declaration as a result of a winter storm the dropped snow and ice on the state and resulted in subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

Stitt said he is asking President Joe Biden for a declaration for federal aid for homeowners, renters and business owners in all 77 of the state’s counties.

'Vast Majority' Of Oklahomans Won't See Huge Energy Bill After Storms But Officials To Look At Issue

By Feb 22, 2021
File photo

Updated Feb. 23, 11:50 a.m. to clarify only unregulated gas utilities may not spread out increased costs.  

State officials said Monday most Oklahomans will not see utility bills in the thousands of dollars after last week’s historic winter storms that plunged the state into subzero temperatures and strained the regional power grid.

Stitt Requests, White House Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For Weather Recovery

By & Feb 18, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. to reflect that the White House has approved Gov. Stitt's disaster declaration request.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.