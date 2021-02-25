White House Approves Additional Federal Aid Request For Oklahoma Winter Storm Recovery

President Joe Biden late Wednesday approved Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's second request for federal aid to help address damages caused by this month's winter weather emergency.

"The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner," the White House said in a Thursday morning release.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

In a Wednesday evening release, Stitt's office said Biden's "latest declaration delivers FEMA Public Assistance to municipalities, counties, and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with responding to the winter storm."

"Governor Stitt noted the state will request additional counties be added to the declaration and asked Oklahomans to continue reporting their winter storm-related damages online at damage.ok.gov if their county has not yet been approved," the governor's office's release concludes.