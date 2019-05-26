White House Grants Diaster Aid to Tulsa Metro

Governor Stitt announced today that President Donald Trump has approved the state’s request for an emergency declaration for 10 Oklahoma Counties.

Gov. Stitt requested the first federal aid yesterday afternoon and the White House approved the request today less than 24 hours later.

Counties included in the emergency declaration are: Haskell, Kay, Le Flore, Muskogee, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Sequoyah, Tulsa, and Wagoner.

The declaration authorizes federal resources to assist state and local governments as they continue to respond to the widespread, significant flooding. These resources may include industrial size generators, bottled water, cots and blankets.