White House Has 'Not Seen Data' Tying Trump Rally to Tulsa COVID Spike

By 3 hours ago

Credit Twitter / @realdonaldtrump

Tulsa came up in Thursday's White House press briefing.

"The health department director in Tulsa has said President Trump's rally there likely contributed to a big surge in coronavirus cases in the area. Does the prsident now regret holding that rally?" said The Guardian's David Smith.

"So, we have not seen data to reflect that, and no, we do not regret holding the rally," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

On Wednesday, Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said about a local surge in cases about two weeks after President Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center, "I guess we just connect the dots."

Tulsa is seeing new case numbers this week two to three times higher than was typical before the rally.

About 6,200 people gathered inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena — far fewer than was expected.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Bruce Dart

