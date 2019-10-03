Wildfire Danger Increasing

The historically wet spring and summer in Northeastern Oklahoma doesn’t really mean less of a chance of wildfires this fall and winter. Gary McManus, State Climatologist, says, in fact, it might make it worse. He says the vegetation overgrowth caused by all the rain will dry out or go dormant, likely providing more fuel for wildfires than normal. Wildfire conditions will be a day to day thing in the fall and winter, and McManus says careful monitoring and safe practices will be necessary.

While 14 southern states right now are in a drought, Oklahoma is not listed in a drought condition. McManus says drought or not, wildfires can still be a huge problem.