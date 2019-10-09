Related Program: 
"Wildhood: The Epic Journey from Adolescence to Adulthood in Humans and Other Animals"

  Aired on Wednesday, October 9th.
    Aired on Wednesday, October 9th.

Our guests are the Harvard evolutionary biologist Barbara Natterson-Horowitz and the award-winning science writer Kathryn Bowers, who tell us about their jointly written new book, "Wildhood." It makes several fascinating connections between the lives and behaviors of teenage animals and those of teenage human beings. Per the Los Angeles Times: "The vivid storytelling and fascinating scientific digressions in [this book] make it a pleasurable read. It's also a book parents may find reassuring: The authors show that the often painful struggles human and animal adolescents go through are a way of developing the skills and experience that will make it possible for them to function as adults. But there's also another implicit message in 'Wildhood' about the interconnection among the planet's species. The awareness that we're all in this together ought to motivate humans to stop ravaging the planet so it can continue to be a place where adolescents of many different species can find their ways into adulthood."

Nature
Science
Animals
Evolution
Scientific Research
Nonfiction
Teens and Adolescents
Psychology
Wildlife Conservation and Preservation
Children and Behavior
Human behavior
Biology

