Oklahoma fiscal leaders will be paying close attention to the price of oil on Monday. Fears are the price slide will contine. That could have a director effect on Oklahoma's energy based economy.

Crude oil prices have fallen for the seventh straight week on worries that a slowing global economy could hurt demand even as oil production has been increasing. The benchmark U.S. crude contract slid 7.7 percent to settle at $50.42 per barrel in New York on Friday.