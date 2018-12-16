Windy and Mild WeatherAhead

A weak surface boundary will slide into northeast Oklahoma and parts of northwest Arkansas this afternoon, resulting in a subtle wind shift with little to no impact on temperatures. Another nice day on tap with temperatures across the north rivaling those observed yesterday, with one or two degrees warmer across southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas. Settled conditions along with mild afternoon temperatures expected over the next few days ahead of the next system that will impact the region around mid week. Rain chances to increase from west to east overnight Tuesday with chances continuing through Wednesday night. System looks to strengthen as it moves east of the area, and a strong pressure gradient will be in place Thursday which will likely result in windy conditions. Dry weather resumes for late in the week and weekend.