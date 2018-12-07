Winter Storm Fizzles; Weather Watch Pulled

Areas of light rain will spread into southeast Oklahoma today, spreading north into portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas tonight. Precipitation could transition to a wintry mix in a few locations late tonight, but only minor snow or ice accumulations are expected through tonight.

Rain will likely continue through the day Saturday across southeast Oklahoma and the Arkansas river valley as an upper disturbance approaches from the west. A light wintry mix remains possible Saturday into Saturday night with 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation possible across northwest Arkansas, mainly in the higher terrain areas. Lighter snow amounts, below one inch, will be possible across northeast Oklahoma. In addition, a light glaze of ice will also be possible in northwest Arkansas. Precipitation chances will diminish early Sunday morning as the upper system shifts east.