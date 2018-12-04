Winter Weather Could Be Ahead

By Thursday night, a shallow cold air mass will be in place across the region. An upper storm system will approach from the southwest, with widespread precipitation developing by Friday. Wintry precipitation is likely with this system over portions of the area. At this time, rain or light freezing rain is forecast for portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas on Friday, with light accumulations possible. Precipitation will stay all rain for much of southeast Oklahoma through Friday night. Snow will be more likely beginning Friday night into Saturday, mainly north of Interstate 40. The storm will quickly exit the area Saturday night, with highs only in the 30s and 40s Sunday. The forecast will continue to be refined in the coming days, so check back for the latest information.