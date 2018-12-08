Winter Weather Update

Winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of northeast and east-central Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through tonight... This Outlook is for Northwest and West Central Arkansas as well as much of Eastern Oklahoma. A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread into portions of northeast Oklahoma and east-central Oklahoma this morning. Overall accumulations will be limited but a few slick spots on elevated surfaces will be possible. Areas of light to moderate snow will spread into northwest Arkansas this afternoon and evening. 1 to 2 inch snow accumulations will be possible through tonight, primarily in the higher terrain areas. The wintry precipitation will begin to shift east of northwest Arkansas late tonight with snow chances ending. Another strong storm system will move into the Southern Plains mid week with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing into Thursday. Cold and breezy conditions are expected on Friday behind a strong cold front.