Wintery Mix Ahead for Tuesday

Mostly clear skies and northerly winds have aided in creating wind chill values in the single digits for locations along and near the Kansas border this morning. Single digit wind chills will remain possible through the early morning hours. Northerly winds during the day combined with afternoon relative humidity values less than 45 percent will allow for a limited fire weather danger to be possible for locations mainly along and west of Highway 75 in Northeast Oklahoma. Fire conditions should weaken this evening with increasing humidity values. Winter precipitation with the potential for ice and snow accumulations continue to be forecast Tuesday and Tuesday night across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Rain showers are expected to lift northward into Southeast Oklahoma Tuesday morning and spread across the region during the day. Cold air at the surface will help to transition precipitation to a wintry mix of snow...sleet and freezing rain across parts of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. There looks to be an afternoon period where precipitation could switch back to rain showers over Southeast Oklahoma and West Central Arkansas. Overnight Tuesday night...precipitation looks to become more of a drizzle and freezing drizzle potential as mid level drier air looks to move into the region. Uncertainties remain with the evolution of surface temperatures during the day Tuesday...which will impact precipitation types. At this time...the greater ice accumulations up toward a quarter of an inch possible look to be within the higher terrain locations of far Northwest Arkansas. The greater snow and sleet accumulations of a couple inches possible look to be northwest of Interstate 44. Stay up to date with latest updates as details continue to be refined. The potential for ice accumulations up around a quarter of an inch will be possible within the higher terrain of far Northwest Arkansas. Continue to monitor latest forecasts as these accumulations could create hazardous travel and power outages.