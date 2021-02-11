Wisconsin Judge Denies New Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse

A Wisconsin judge has refused to issue a new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with killing two people in Kenosha, Wis., during protests last summer.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder also refused to increase Rittenhouse's bail.

Prosecutors had asked Schroeder last week to issue a new arrest warrant and raise Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, arguing that he violated conditions of his bond. They say he did not inform the court of his change of address.

Attorneys for Rittenhouse say that their client withheld his new address because of threats to his safety.

The judge agreed to keep the new address sealed and available only to certain members of the court moving forward, over protests from prosecutors.

Rittenhouse was released on bail in November after his $2 million bond was paid by what prosecutors call a "dubious Internet fundraising campaign," as Wisconsin Public Radio's Corri Hess reports.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges last month.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three men — Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, who were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously wounded — during protests in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

