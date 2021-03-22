"Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine"

When Robin McAllistar worked in the commercial fishing industry in the 1970s and 1980s, she was often the only woman on the boat. Once, she said she was stuck on a boat with a captain who was constantly drinking. She said he assaulted her in her room, and she had to fight him off.

"I mean physically grappling and trying to get through and get out and get away," she said. "I wasn't raped, but that was only because I got out."

The next day, she hopped onto another boat to get away.