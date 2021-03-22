Related Program: 
"Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine"

  Aired on Monday, March 22nd.
Our guest is Olivia Campbell, a journalist specializing in medicine and women who has written for The Guardian, The Washington Post, New York Magazine, and several other publications. Her first book is just out, and she joins us on ST Medical Monday to discuss it. "Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine" tells how three remarkable Victorian women broke down all sorts of barriers in order to become the first women doctors, thereby eventually revolutionizing the way all women receive health care. As per Publishers Weekly: "Campbell's extensive research and lucid writing about medical matters impress. This entertaining account adds a valuable chapter to the history of women and medicine."

