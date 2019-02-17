Work Begins Monday on Mingo Creek Trail

Construction of the Mingo Creek Trail between East 41st Street and East 51st Street is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 18. The trail will extend from East 41st Street near South 102nd East Avenue to East 51st Street near South 103rd East Avenue.

Business access will be maintained throughout this project. Lane closures associated with the construction are as follows:

Outside northbound lane from the south entrance of the Arcadia Pharmacy Solutions store to the north, ending at East 42nd Street. Anticipated start/finish dates are Feb. 18, 2019 to May 28, 2019.

Outside eastbound lane of East 41st Street from the north entrance of the Fellers Corporate Headquarters building to South 102nd East Avenue. Anticipated start/finish dates are Feb. 22, 2019 to April 22, 2019.

Outside westbound lane of East 41st Street from the U.S. 169 overpass to East 53rd Street. Anticipated start/finish dates are April 19, 2019 to May 20, 2019.

Outside westbound lane of East 51st Street from the U.S. 169 overpass to South 103rd East Avenue. The outside lane of the U.S. 169 offramp also will be closed. Anticipated start/finish dates are May 17, 2019 to June 12, 2019.

Shoulder of the eastbound offramp of the Broken Arrow Expressway toward U.S. 169. Anticipated start/finish dates are Feb. 18, 2019 to July 11, 2019.

The City of Tulsa has contracted with Crossland Heavy Contractors for this $1,485,000 project. Completion is scheduled for July 2019.