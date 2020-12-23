World Cafe Picks The Best Songs Of 2020

What are the best songs of the year? That's kind of a trick question, given the subjectivity of music. But anyone can still have favorites, and that's what you're about to hear — a collection of some of 2020's best songs, as chosen by the World Cafe staff. Songs from huge stars (like Jason Isbell), songs from new artists (like the folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman) and songs from artists who returned to music this year after a long break (like Kathleen Edwards).

You'll hear those and lots more — including the one song every single person on the World Cafe staff put on their list. Listen and follow in the playlist below.

