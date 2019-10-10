Your Have a Right to 'Bare Arms'... But No 'Bare Chests' at Sand Springs

Keep your shirt on at Sand Springs. The city council adopted an emergency ordinance that bars either sex from going topless. The 10th Circuit Court at Denver recently ruled forcing women to cover-up and letting men bare it all is a form of discrimination.

Read the Ordinance Below:

CITY OF SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA

ORDINANCE NO. 1344

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 9.12.110 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF SAND SPRINGS, MODIFYING THE OUTRAGING PUBLIC DECENCY PROVISIONS, REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT

WHEREAS, the recent court decisions, public opinion, and conflicting views of the right to enforce public decency laws in certain circumstances have caused a great deal of public debate, uncertainty for police officers and the public;

WHEREAS, private property owners retain the right to impose more strict decency requirements for their property and public spaces are subject to constitutional limitations that require equal application of the law to all persons;

WHEREAS, amendment of the City’s public decency law as set forth below is in the best interest of the residents of the City of Sand Springs.

THEREFORE, be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Sand Springs that the City Ordinances of the City of Sand Springs are hereby amended as follows:

Section One: Section 9.12.110 of the City Ordinances of the City of Sand Springs, is hereby amended and shall provide as follows:

Section 9.12.110 Outraging Public Decency

Every person who willfully and wrongfully commits any act which grossly injures the person or property of another, or which grossly disturbs the public peace or health, or which openly outrages public decency, including but not limited to urination in a public place, and is injurious to public morals, is guilty of a misdemeanor. Injurious to public morals shall be defined as:

Knowingly engage or participate in any obscene performance made available to the public; or Any person to publicly expose to public view: Their genitals, pubic hair, buttocks, perineum, anal region or pubic hair region. Any device, costume or covering, which gives the appearance of or simulates the genitals, pubic hair, buttocks, perineum, anal region or pubic hair region. 1

3. Display in view of the public, for the purpose of causing alarm or disturbance, of any portion of a person’s breast/chest at or below the areola thereof;

except

For persons 10 years of age and under. For the act of breastfeeding a child. For the purpose of a medical emergency.

Section Two: The current penalty provision applicable to Section 9.12.110 shall remain unchanged.

Section Three: By reason of the timely need for adoption to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare, an emergency is hereby declared to exist for which the ordinance shall become effective upon publication as provided by law.

Section Four: Pursuant to 11 O.S. §14-108, the City Clerk is authorized to include this ordinance in the official Code of Ordinances for the City of Sand Springs, it being the intent to authorize recodification with the inclusion of this ordinance upon approval.