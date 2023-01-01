4th Thursday of the month at 12 pm and 4th Friday at 8 pm

Focus: Black Oklahoma is a news and public affairs program covering topics relevant to the African American and BIPOC communities statewide. The show seeks to inform the public through stories and interviews, engage the community through lively discussion, and spotlight local artists and creators.

Focus: Black Oklahoma serves as a catalyst for change and understanding by strengthening Oklahoma's ability to create awareness for a more diverse and inclusive population.

