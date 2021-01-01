It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders
Saturdays 5:00 PM
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders is a weekly one-hour engaging conversation on 89.5-1 -- a timely and topical look back at the week's news, with pop culture features and interviews. Each week, he interviews people in the culture who deserve your attention. Plus weekly wraps of the news with other journalists. Join Sam as he makes sense of the world through conversation.
Weekend Update for Public Radio Tulsa:We are shaking things up a bit on KWGS Public Radio 89.5 FM starting this Saturday, September 12, 2020! We're adding…