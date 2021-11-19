© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

Van Gogh: The Fanboy

Published November 19, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST
book shot for MC podcast S6E6

Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 6

Few artists have created work as instantly recognizable as that of Vincent van Gogh. But as original and unique as it seems, his work stands, of course, on the shoulders of many other artists. That's what Pulitzer Prize-winning author and acclaimed artist Steven Naifeh explores in his latest book, "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved." Furthering a project that began with his landmark 2011 biography, "Van Gogh: The Life," Naifeh's new text reveals a little-known side of Vincent: the fanboy. Naifeh is our guest on MC.

Museum ConfidentialArtPodcastMuseumsArt Collecting and CollectorsArt CriticismBiographyCreativityPainting (Fine Arts)
