Van Gogh: The Fanboy

Few artists have created work as instantly recognizable as that of Vincent van Gogh. But as original and unique as it seems, his work stands, of course, on the shoulders of many other artists. That's what Pulitzer Prize-winning author and acclaimed artist Steven Naifeh explores in his latest book, "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved." Furthering a project that began with his landmark 2011 biography, "Van Gogh: The Life," Naifeh's new text reveals a little-known side of Vincent: the fanboy. Naifeh is our guest on MC.