Museum Confidential

Surrealists at War

Published April 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
War_correspondents-Lee-Miller.jpg
Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 15.
Photo Credit U.S. Army Center of Military History.
The surrealist and fashion-magazine photographer -- and war correspondent -- Lee Miller, who covered the U.S. Army in the European Theater during WWII.

What role can artists and creatives play -- that is, meaningfully and actively -- in times of war? On this episode of MC, we chat with the writer Lesley M.M. Blume about her recent Town & Country article, "The Art of War: How the Surrealists Helped Upend Camouflage and Redefine Modern Battle." In a globe-spanning investigation filled with big art-world names like Gorky and Dalí, her piece makes an excellent argument for truth being stranger than fiction. (You can find the article here.)

