Surrealists at War

What role can artists and creatives play -- that is, meaningfully and actively -- in times of war? On this episode of MC, we chat with the writer Lesley M.M. Blume about her recent Town & Country article, "The Art of War: How the Surrealists Helped Upend Camouflage and Redefine Modern Battle." In a globe-spanning investigation filled with big art-world names like Gorky and Dalí, her piece makes an excellent argument for truth being stranger than fiction. (You can find the article here.)