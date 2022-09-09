The Hidden History of Black Cinema

On the Season 7 premiere of MC, we visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which officially opened in September of last year. This museum is presenting a groundbreaking new exhibition, REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA, 1898–1971. We chat with the exhibition's co-curators, Doris Berger (Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Academy Museum) and Rhea Combs (Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery).