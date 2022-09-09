© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died. For continuous live coverage from the BBC, click the "All Streams" button and select "World Radio 89.5-3."
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

The Hidden History of Black Cinema

Published September 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT
museum-pic.jpg
Photo via Wikipedia
/

Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 1.

On the Season 7 premiere of MC, we visit the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which officially opened in September of last year. This museum is presenting a groundbreaking new exhibition, REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA, 1898–1971. We chat with the exhibition's co-curators, Doris Berger (Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the Academy Museum) and Rhea Combs (Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery).

Tags

Museum Confidential MuseumsFilm HistoryFilmBlack Art and Culture in AmericaHollywoodJeff MartinScott GregoryPodcastsLos AngelesAfrican-American LifeAfrican-American ArtAfrican-American StudiesArt HistoryModern ArtBlack HistoryPopular CultureAmerican Culture
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More