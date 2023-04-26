Life in the Archives

© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Published April 26, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 16.

On this edition of MC, we've got mad props for all the archivists and librarians in the house tonight. The savvy, steady stewardship that these professionals bring to MuseumLand is as multifaceted as it is vital: caretaking, cataloging, researching, locating, documenting, preserving, updating, etc. Our guest is Saige Blanchard, the Library and Collection Information Specialist at Philbrook Museum of Art. She also tells us about a new rare book exhibit that just recently opened at Philbrook.

