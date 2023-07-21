© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KWGS 89.5 FM will be operating at low power until our new transmitter is installed and tested. Trouble hearing us? Click here!
Museum Confidential

A Summer Vacation in DALÍLAND

Published July 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Summer Special!
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Summer Special!

Museum Confidential: Season 7, Summer Special!

On this edition of Museum Confidential, we are discussing the late, great Spanish surrealist, Salvador Dalí. Those bulging eyes. That signature mustache. The melting clocks. The bizarre yet detailed "dreamscape" where many of his paintings are set. We know this individual and his work pretty well. But what about the actual person behind the persona? In her new bio-pic, DALÍLAND, acclaimed director Mary Harron depicts the artist's later years in 1970s New York City. Harron is our guest.

Tags
Museum Confidential Philbrook Museum of ArtPodcastsArt HistoryModern ArtAvant-Garde ArtPainting (Fine Arts)Art CriticismJeff MartinScott Gregory
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Art Thief Returns Stolen Salvador Dali Drawing
    Stolen works by famous artists are often too well known to sell. The odds go way down when you add in a clear image of the thief's face, his checkered shirt and his paper bag carrying off the stolen art. That may explain why the thief decided to return the valuable drawing by Salvador Dali a week after it was stolen.
  • Salvador Dalí Artwork Found At North Carolina Thrift Store
    The ignored piece of art, priced somewhere between $10 to $50, turned out to be a 1950s woodcut print that was created and signed by Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.
  • NPR National News
    Beyond Melting Clocks: A Dali Retrospective
    A retrospective at the Philadelphia Museum of Art celebrates the life of Salvador Dali, going beyond the surrealist work for which he is most famous. Curators wanted to explore Dali's later efforts, which left many critics unimpressed. Joel Rose of member station WHYY in Philadelphia took an early tour of the exhibit.
  • The Surreal Cookbook Of Salvador Dalí
    Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi
    In the early 1970s surrealist icon Salvador Dalí published a lavish cookbook called Les Dîners de Gala. Decades later, the book is being republished for a new and much wider audience.
  • A Spanish judge has ordered that the body of Salvador Dalí be exhumed after a 61-year-old woman claimed the celebrated surrealist is her father.
    Topics
    Salvador Dalí's Body Ordered Exhumed In Paternity Suit
    Amy Held
    "The only thing missing is the mustache," says the woman who claims to be his daughter about her resemblance to the Spanish surrealist painter.
  • Salvador Dali in 1971.
    NPR National News
    Salvador Dalí's Remains Exhumed, Revealing A Perfectly Arranged Mustache
    Colin Dwyer
    When the late Spanish painter was exhumed for a paternity suit, experts discovered his distinctive mustache had kept its shape. "Checking it was a very exciting moment," says the head of his estate.
Load More