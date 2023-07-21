A Summer Vacation in DALÍLAND

On this edition of Museum Confidential, we are discussing the late, great Spanish surrealist, Salvador Dalí. Those bulging eyes. That signature mustache. The melting clocks. The bizarre yet detailed "dreamscape" where many of his paintings are set. We know this individual and his work pretty well. But what about the actual person behind the persona? In her new bio-pic, DALÍLAND, acclaimed director Mary Harron depicts the artist's later years in 1970s New York City. Harron is our guest.