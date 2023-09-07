Erasing History

Welcome to Season 8 of MC! Video journalist Alexandra Eaton of The New York Times joins us to share an unforgettable story that begins with a painting created in 1837 New Orleans. This painting depicts a well-to-do family’s three children and a Black enslaved boy named Bélizaire. Decades later, Bélizaire was removed from the portrait. Experts have restored the work to its original state, revealing the enslaved youth who had been painted out of history. The work goes on display this fall at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.