© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Museum Confidential

Selecting Scorsese's Songs (and More) with Randall Poster

Published September 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 2.
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 2.

Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 2.

From time to time, MC explores the question, "What is a curator?" For the past 30 years, Randall Poster has searched for, selected, secured rights for, and ultimately found the perfect moment for the music used in hundreds of films. The official job title is Music Supervisor. It could easily be Music Curator. We ask Poster -- whose recent projects include Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" -- about what exactly he does for a living and how.

Tags
Museum Confidential Music HistoryPopular MusicFilm HistoryFilm and TV MusicPhilbrook Museum of ArtJeff MartinScott GregoryMovies
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More