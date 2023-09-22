Selecting Scorsese's Songs (and More) with Randall Poster

From time to time, MC explores the question, "What is a curator?" For the past 30 years, Randall Poster has searched for, selected, secured rights for, and ultimately found the perfect moment for the music used in hundreds of films. The official job title is Music Supervisor. It could easily be Music Curator. We ask Poster -- whose recent projects include Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" and Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" -- about what exactly he does for a living and how.