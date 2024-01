Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" just nabbed ten Oscar nominations, including one for Costume Design. But how do you employ clothing to depict the Osage Nation of the 1920s? How do you get every detail just right? How do you dress the actors as authentically as possible? On this edition of MC, we meet Julie O'Keefe, the Osage Nation wardrobe consultant who was hired to do exactly this.