© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Museum Confidential

Live in Reno with Cannupa Hanska Luger

Published February 8, 2024 at 11:10 AM CST
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 10; Cannupa Hanska Luger, Youth Summit, 2023. Ceramic, steel, fur, leather, repurposed speakers, synthetic hair, paracord, paint, approx. 108 x 36 x 24 in. (274.3 x 91.4 x 61 cm).
Image via Nevada Museum of Art website
/
www.nevadaart.org/art/exhibitions/cannupa-hanska-luger-speechless
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 10; Cannupa Hanska Luger, Youth Summit, 2023. Ceramic, steel, fur, leather, repurposed speakers, synthetic hair, paracord, paint, approx. 108 x 36 x 24 in. (274.3 x 91.4 x 61 cm).

Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 10.

The Nevada Museum of Art recently invited us to do a live show in Reno with the acclaimed indigenous artist Cannupa Hanska Luger. Futurism and Speculative Fiction are just two terms that could apply to Luger's unforgettable work; same goes for the special NMA exhibition, SPEECHLESS, which spotlights Luger's artistry. On this episode of MC, we chat with both Luger and Apsara DiQuinzio, the NMA's Senior Curator of Contemporary Art.

Tags
Museum Confidential Art MuseumsNative American ArtNevadaJeff MartinScott GregoryPhilbrook Museum of ArtCreativitySculpturePodcasts
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More