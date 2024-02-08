Live in Reno with Cannupa Hanska Luger

The Nevada Museum of Art recently invited us to do a live show in Reno with the acclaimed indigenous artist Cannupa Hanska Luger. Futurism and Speculative Fiction are just two terms that could apply to Luger's unforgettable work; same goes for the special NMA exhibition, SPEECHLESS, which spotlights Luger's artistry. On this episode of MC, we chat with both Luger and Apsara DiQuinzio, the NMA's Senior Curator of Contemporary Art.