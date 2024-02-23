© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

The Future of Museum Funding?

Published February 23, 2024 at 12:53 PM CST
A recent op-ed headline in The New York Times reads: "To Save Museums, Treat Them Like Highways." There’s no shortage of conversations about museum funding models. But after reading this one, arguing that museums should be thought of more like infrastructure, we felt that it was time for another conversation. On this episode of MC, we speak to the co-author of this piece, Laura Raicovich, former Executive Director of NYC's Queens Museum.

Museum Confidential MuseumsArt MuseumsNonprofitsPhilanthropyArts EducationArts and CultureCongressNational Endowment for the ArtsNational Endowment for the HumanitiesJeff MartinScott GregoryPhilbrook Museum of ArtCulture Wars
