The Future of Museum Funding?
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 11.
A recent op-ed headline in The New York Times reads: "To Save Museums, Treat Them Like Highways." There’s no shortage of conversations about museum funding models. But after reading this one, arguing that museums should be thought of more like infrastructure, we felt that it was time for another conversation. On this episode of MC, we speak to the co-author of this piece, Laura Raicovich, former Executive Director of NYC's Queens Museum.