On a recent trip to Washington, DC, we popped over to the National Gallery of Art to chat with curator Kanitra Fletcher about a new show she's preparing to debut; it's the first show dedicated to Haitian art in the history of the National Gallery. (And with Haitians so much in the news these days, timing, you might say, is everything....) "Spirit & Strength: Modern Art from Haiti" opens September 29th and runs through March 9th.