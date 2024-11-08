On this episode of MC, we offer a dispatch from the Phoenix Art Museum, where we recently traveled to speak before an audience with the acclaimed conceptual artist, Charles Gaines. Our taped, onstage discussion, presented herewith, happened just prior to the opening of a new retrospective. "Charles Gaines: 1992–2023" runs at the Phoenix Art Museum through March 9, 2025. (A corresponding Gaines show, titled "Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series)," is also now on view at the PAM.)