© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Museum Confidential

Charles Gaines

Published November 8, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST
"Charles Gaines: Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series)" is now on view at the Phoenix Art Museum.
/
Image (by Charles Gaines) via phxart.org/exhibition/charles-gaines-numbers-trees/

Museum Confidential: Season 9, Episode 5.

On this episode of MC, we offer a dispatch from the Phoenix Art Museum, where we recently traveled to speak before an audience with the acclaimed conceptual artist, Charles Gaines. Our taped, onstage discussion, presented herewith, happened just prior to the opening of a new retrospective. "Charles Gaines: 1992–2023" runs at the Phoenix Art Museum through March 9, 2025. (A corresponding Gaines show, titled "Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series)," is also now on view at the PAM.)

Tags
Museum Confidential American ArtContemporary artConceptual ArtMuseumsJeff MartinScott GregoryPhilbrook Museum of Art
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • "Cutting Ribbon, Man In Wheelchair, Paintings (Version #2), 1988" shows John Baldessari's signature technique, faces covered with colorful circles. The practice had its genesis when the artist idly stuck a price sticker on the face of someone pictured in a newspaper clipping.
    For John Baldessari, Conceptual Art Means Serious Mischief
    Susan Stamberg
    Artist John Baldessari is an iconic figure in some modern art circles. His conceptual pieces — black-and-white photographs covered with colorful dots, a blue sky painted on a museum floor — can provoke smiles. But serious ideas lie beneath the surface.
  • StudioTulsa
    "Amazing!" A Conversation with Conceptual Artist Mel Bochner
    Rich Fisher
    On this edition of StudioTulsa, our guest is pioneering conceptual artist Mel Bochner. Since his groundbreaking 1966 work, "Working Drawings," which…
  • Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 11.
    The Value of Art
    Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 11.
  • Conceptualizing Sol Lewitt's 'Wall Drawings'
    Andrea Shea
    Sol LeWitt was one of the pioneers of conceptual art. He saw it in his mind, then communicated it to others to complete. Dozens of people have done just that with his ideas for his famous Wall Drawings, which are now at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
Load More