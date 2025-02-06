Reimagining Native Art

As Season 9 resumes, MC travels to New Jersey's Montclair Art Museum to experience that facility's stunning new installation, "Interwoven Power: Native Knowledge / Native Art," and to chat with Laura Allen, the acclaimed curator behind this long-gestating project. Featuring noted artists like Shan Goshorn, Fritz Scholder, Holly Wilson, Oscar Howe, Rose Simpson, and dozens of others, this exhibit reimagines -- and effectively presents a new template for -- what it means to display Native art.