Museum Confidential

On "Japonisme"

Published March 28, 2025 at 1:06 PM CDT
Image Data: Utagawa Hiroshige, Mount Fuji on the Left near Yoshiwara, from Fifty-three Stations on the Takaido Road, 1833-34. Color woodcut. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Gussman, 1980.9.219.
Image via Philbrook Museum of Art website
Philbrook.org
Image Data: Utagawa Hiroshige, Mount Fuji on the Left near Yoshiwara, from Fifty-three Stations on the Takaido Road, 1833-34. Color woodcut. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Gussman, 1980.9.219.

Museum Confidential: Season 9, Episode 10.

When Japan opened its borders for trade and travel in the 1850s, the many goods that hit markets across Europe and the US sparked an international craze known as "Japonisme." At this time, artists aiming to defy or at least broaden European conventions saw new possibilities in Japanese art, aesthetics, and creativity. On this episode of MC, we explore the history and legacy of "Japonisme," which is likewise the focus of a new exhibition at Philbrook Museum of Art. We chat with Rachel Keith, the Deputy Director for Audience Engagement & Curatorial Affairs at Philbrook.

Museum Confidential Philbrook Museum of Art Modern Art Art History Japan
