On "Japonisme"

When Japan opened its borders for trade and travel in the 1850s, the many goods that hit markets across Europe and the US sparked an international craze known as "Japonisme." At this time, artists aiming to defy or at least broaden European conventions saw new possibilities in Japanese art, aesthetics, and creativity. On this episode of MC, we explore the history and legacy of "Japonisme," which is likewise the focus of a new exhibition at Philbrook Museum of Art. We chat with Rachel Keith, the Deputy Director for Audience Engagement & Curatorial Affairs at Philbrook.