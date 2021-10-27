© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

From OK Policy, a new report proposing various tax and budget reforms: "A Better Path Forward"

Published October 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT
Logo for OK Policy
Aired on Wednesday, October 27th.

"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services

On this edition of ST, we learn about a newly released report from the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the non-partisan, non-profit think tank also known as OK Policy. The report focuses on a number of proposals for tax and budget reform, i.e., proposals that would make our state's tax/budget system fairer, stronger, and more cohesive. Our guests are the co-authors of this report, which is titled "A Better Path Forward" -- Paul Shinn is Budget and Tax Senior Policy Analyst at OK Policy, and Emma Morris is Health Care and Revenue Policy Analyst. As noted of the report at the OK Policy webpage: "During the past two decades, Oklahoma lawmakers have made decisions -- intentionally or not -- that have cut nearly a quarter of the state's budget capacity, which has harmed its ability to deliver essential public services. The Oklahoma Policy Institute [is therefore releasing] 'A Better Path Forward,' a comprehensive report detailing how the state got here and the implications of those decisions. More importantly, 'A Better Path Forward' includes a menu of budget and tax reforms that can provide vital state revenue while bringing more fairness to the state's tax system. OK Policy seeks to stimulate bipartisan, public conversation about how Oklahoma can strengthen state revenue, better support public services, level the playing field along racial and economic lines, and make meaningful investments in our future success. 'A Better Path Forward' provides a starting point for those conversations."

Tags

StudioTulsaOK PolicyOklahoma Policy InstituteOklahoma State BudgetOklahoma legislatureEconomicsSales TaxState CapitolOklahoma State ChamberState RevenueClass Distinctions (in Economics)The Working PoorRich People / The Wealthy Classwealth gapRevenue failureTax ReformTaxes
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More