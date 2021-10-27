From OK Policy, a new report proposing various tax and budget reforms: "A Better Path Forward"

On this edition of ST, we learn about a newly released report from the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the non-partisan, non-profit think tank also known as OK Policy. The report focuses on a number of proposals for tax and budget reform, i.e., proposals that would make our state's tax/budget system fairer, stronger, and more cohesive. Our guests are the co-authors of this report, which is titled "A Better Path Forward" -- Paul Shinn is Budget and Tax Senior Policy Analyst at OK Policy, and Emma Morris is Health Care and Revenue Policy Analyst. As noted of the report at the OK Policy webpage: "During the past two decades, Oklahoma lawmakers have made decisions -- intentionally or not -- that have cut nearly a quarter of the state's budget capacity, which has harmed its ability to deliver essential public services. The Oklahoma Policy Institute [is therefore releasing] 'A Better Path Forward,' a comprehensive report detailing how the state got here and the implications of those decisions. More importantly, 'A Better Path Forward' includes a menu of budget and tax reforms that can provide vital state revenue while bringing more fairness to the state's tax system. OK Policy seeks to stimulate bipartisan, public conversation about how Oklahoma can strengthen state revenue, better support public services, level the playing field along racial and economic lines, and make meaningful investments in our future success. 'A Better Path Forward' provides a starting point for those conversations."