StudioTulsa

"Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" at Philbrook Museum of Art

Published October 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT
Gallery photo -- "Another World" at Philbrook Museum
Aired on Thursday, October 28th.

Susan Green, a curator at Philbrook, talks about an exhibit at the museum called "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group"

We learn about an interesting and attractive art exhibit now on view at Philbrook Museum; it runs through February 20th, 2022. "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" is the first-ever traveling exhibition to explore a certain small group of abstract artists who came together in New Mexico before and during World War II in order to create work that amplified and/or pondered spirituality. Among the notable visionary artists who comprised this collective were Raymond Jonson (American, 1891-1982), Emil Bisttram (American, 1895-1976), Agnes Pelton (American, 1881-1961), and Florence Miller Pierce (American, 1918-2007). "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" displays more than 75 paintings and drawings, many of them quite striking, and we chat about this show with Susan Green, a curator at Philbrook Museum of Art.

StudioTulsaArtAmerican ArtNew MexicoArt HistoryArt MuseumsPhilbrook Museum of ArtPainting (Fine Arts)Tulsa's Local Arts SceneCreativityFaith and Spirituality
