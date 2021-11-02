Our is Gregory Zuckerman, a Special Writer at The Wall Street Journal. He's a three-time winner of the Gerald Loeb Award, the highest honor in business journalism, and he joins us to discuss his new book. The book is "A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine," and it offers, per Kirkus Reviews, "an intensely researched, rewarding account of an impressive medical triumph." Zuckerman takes readers inside the secret laboratories, corporate clashes, academic rivalries, and government negotiations that all figured into the creation and distribution of effective jabs. Thoroughly reported and start-to-finish gripping, this book offers a blow-by-blow chronicle of the most consequential scientific breakthrough of our time -- a story of courage, genius, heroism, and achieving remarkable results in record time.