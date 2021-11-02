© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine"

Published November 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
bookcover-shot-to-save.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, November 2nd.

We chat with an award-winning Wall Street Journal writer, Gregory Zuckerman, whose new book thoroughly documents the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

Our is Gregory Zuckerman, a Special Writer at The Wall Street Journal. He's a three-time winner of the Gerald Loeb Award, the highest honor in business journalism, and he joins us to discuss his new book. The book is "A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine," and it offers, per Kirkus Reviews, "an intensely researched, rewarding account of an impressive medical triumph." Zuckerman takes readers inside the secret laboratories, corporate clashes, academic rivalries, and government negotiations that all figured into the creation and distribution of effective jabs. Thoroughly reported and start-to-finish gripping, this book offers a blow-by-blow chronicle of the most consequential scientific breakthrough of our time -- a story of courage, genius, heroism, and achieving remarkable results in record time.

Tags

StudioTulsaVaccinesMedical ResearchScienceScience JournalismCOVID-19 ResearchAcademic Life and CultureCOVID-19 (Coronavirus)COVID-19Big PharmaBusiness and EntrepreneurshipDrugsCenters for Disease Control (CDC)FDA (Food and Drug Administration)MedicineScientific ResearchAmerican Journalism
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More