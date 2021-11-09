© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The Power of Geography: Ten Maps That Reveal the Future of Our World"

Published November 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST
Aired on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tim Marshall, a bestselling author and noted authority on foreign affairs and geopolitics, talks about his newest book, "The Power of Geography."

Our guest is Tim Marshall, a noted authority on foreign affairs and geopolitics whose previous books include "Prisoners of Geography" and "Divided: Why We're Living in an Age of Walls." He joins us to talk about his latest title, which is "The Power of Geography: Ten Maps That Reveal the Future of Our World." This book looks carefully at maps of Australia, The Sahel, Greece, Turkey, the UK, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Spain...and finally, Outer Space...in order to explore how a given region's geography and physical traits can affect the decisions made by its leaders. Per a starred review in Booklist: "Marshall has decades of experience as a foreign correspondent, and his writing is clear and concise and sprinkled with wry observations. His ten maps...offer readers fresh perspectives."

