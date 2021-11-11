ST presents Museum Confidential: Beyond the "Bad Art Friend"

Who really owns our personal stories? And how do we finally determine this ownership? We're pleased to present a new installment in our ongoing series of Museum Confidential podcasts. (Now in its sixth season, Museum Confidential is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art.) This time around, we look into a journalistic piece focusing on matters of fair use and artistic copyright which recently appeared at the Artnet website, and which was inspired by "Who Is the Bad Art Friend?," a lengthy feature that ran last month in The New York Times Magazine...and that went viral in a big way.