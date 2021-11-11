© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: Beyond the "Bad Art Friend"

Published November 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST
icon_MC_podcast.jpg
Aired on Thursday, November 11th.

StudioTulsa offers another installment in PRT's Museum Confidential podcast series, which looks at questions of — and trends within — art, curating, collecting, museum-going, creativity, and so forth.

Who really owns our personal stories? And how do we finally determine this ownership? We're pleased to present a new installment in our ongoing series of Museum Confidential podcasts. (Now in its sixth season, Museum Confidential is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art.) This time around, we look into a journalistic piece focusing on matters of fair use and artistic copyright which recently appeared at the Artnet website, and which was inspired by "Who Is the Bad Art Friend?," a lengthy feature that ran last month in The New York Times Magazine...and that went viral in a big way.

Tags

StudioTulsaArtAmerican ArtCopyright LawCreativityStorytellingMemoir and AutobiographyPodcastsAndy WarholMuseum ConfidentialNew York Times
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More