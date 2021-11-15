© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday: "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?" (Encore)

Published November 15, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST
speed-pro-image.png
Image via https://www.speedpro.com/east-bay/hospital-signage/
/
Aired on Monday, November 15th.

The London-based curator and writer Lou Stoppard joins us to discuss her latest New Yorker Magazine article: "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?"

(Note: This interview first aired back in August.) Ever happen to look at a painting on the wall of some hospital and wonder: "Who chose THIS picture? And why is it hanging HERE?" Our guest is the London-based writer Lou Stoppard, who writes about style, trends, and culture for The New Yorker and other publications. She joins us to discuss her latest New Yorker article: "What Should Hang on the Walls of a Hospital?" As the subtitle of this fascinating piece notes: "Patient advocates agree on the palliative effects of art. But they differ on what that art should look like."

