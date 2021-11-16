At the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations: "Putin's War vs. the U.S.: A Product of the 'Intelligence State'?"

Our guest on StudioTulsa is John Sipher, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He retired in 2014 after a 28-year career in the Central Intelligence Agency's National Clandestine Service; at the time of his retirement, Sipher was a member of the CIA's Senior Intelligence Service, which is a team that guides CIA activities globally. Sipher recently addressed the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations on the theme of "Putin's War vs. the U.S.: A Product of the 'Intelligence State'?"