StudioTulsa

At the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations: "Putin's War vs. the U.S.: A Product of the 'Intelligence State'?"

Published November 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST
Aired on Tuesday, November 16th.

John Sipher, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and retired CIA officer, spoke recently at the TCFR on "Putin's War vs. the U.S.: A Product of the 'Intelligence State'?"

Our guest on StudioTulsa is John Sipher, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He retired in 2014 after a 28-year career in the Central Intelligence Agency's National Clandestine Service; at the time of his retirement, Sipher was a member of the CIA's Senior Intelligence Service, which is a team that guides CIA activities globally. Sipher recently addressed the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations on the theme of "Putin's War vs. the U.S.: A Product of the 'Intelligence State'?"

StudioTulsaRussiaU.S.S.R. and Soviet HistoryVladimir PutinForeign AffairsTulsa Committee on Foreign RelationsUS Foreign PolicyGlobal AffairsThe CIAModern HistoryMilitary HistoryUkraineSpies and EspionageDiplomacyPresident Joe Biden
